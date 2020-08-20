Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public hearing to collect comments on wastewater general permit renewal for mining and processing facility discharges

DES MOINES – The Iowa DNR will hold a public hearing on Sept. 2, to collect public comments on the renewal of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) wastewater general permit for mining and processing facilities, otherwise known as General Permit No. 5 (GP5).

GP5 will expire on July 19, 2021. The Environmental Protection Commission is proposing to renew the permit for a fourth five-year term. Proposed changes to the permit include formatting, minor revisions to simplify existing language and improve clarity, additional definitions, and the inclusion of applicable existing state rules. The permit’s definition for “Waters of the United States” is also being updated to reference the June 22, 2020, federal definition. 

A draft showing the proposed changes is available online at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water-Quality/NPDES-Wastewater-Permitting/NPDES-General-Permits/GP5-Mining-Processing.

A public hearing on the proposed GP5 will be held via conference call at 2 p.m. on Sept. 2. Those who wish to attend the conference call should contact David Schelling via email at david.schelling@dnr.iowa.gov. A conference call number will be provided prior to the hearing. People who wish to make oral comments at the conference call public hearing must submit a request to David Schelling prior to the hearing to facilitate an orderly hearing.

Written comments can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. Comments should be directed to: 

David Schelling Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wallace State Office Building 502 East Ninth St. Des Moines, Iowa 50319

Email: david.schelling@dnr.iowa.gov 

