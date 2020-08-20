Job Announcement - Legal Assistant

The Burleigh County Human Resource Department will be accepting applications from August 20, 2020, through September 3, 2020 for the position of Legal Assistant I available in the State’s Attorney’s office.

The description below contains a general summary and specific outlines for duties for a Legal Assistant I. A complete job description is available at the Human Resource office.

Salary Grade: 4

Number of Openings: 1 (one)

Starting Salary: $18.19 - $20.27 per hour

Type of Recruitment: Internal/External

Job Summary: Under supervision of the department supervisor, is responsible for clerical, technical and paraprofessional activities in support of agency legal staff.

Minimum Qualifications:

• Two years experience in performing legal office support; an associate’s degree with emphasis in the paralegal field preferred, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

• Knowledge of appropriate legal terminology, legal forms, and legal files necessary.

• Requires a high degree of written and/or verbal communication skills dealing with employees, clients, or the general public, with the ability to handle multiple duties and priorities under limited supervision.

Duties and Responsibilities:

• Provide general clerical assistance to the staff including typing correspondence, filing, word processing, documentation of dispositions, fingerprint checks, and other information.

• Prepare legal documents and correspondence, including briefs, subpoenas, pleadings, motions and other legal documents including adult and juvenile cases.

• Process reports and citations, gather supporting documents, record dispositions, and assist attorneys as needed.

• Back-up for performing receptionist duties of answering phones, taking messages, processing incoming and outgoing mail, and assisting members of the public.

• Perform other duties as required and assigned.

How to Apply: Tip to Applicants: Read and follow the instructions on the Vacancy Announcement, the application, and any other requested item before completing and submitting your application packet.

• Applicants must apply online and register at the following address: http://burleighco.com/jobs/.

• Applicants must also provide, 1. Resume; 2. Three (3) professional references; 3. College transcripts (if applicable), and 4. Cover letter with a written summary that clearly explains how the applicant’s work experience is related to the description of essential duties and responsibilities, minimum qualifications, and level of work experience.

Applications must be submitted on line by the closing date. All other required documents must be submitted to Burleigh County Human Resources, 316 N. 5th St. Suite 106, PO Box 5518, Bismarck, ND 58506-5518 or e-mailed to: drhilborn@nd.gov by the closing date listed. Failure to apply online and send required documents will result in your application not being considered further. Telephone number: (701) 222-6669. Fax Number: (701) 221-3395.

• We only accept applications online. We no longer accept paper applications. We do not receive or accept general employment applications. Applicants must apply for a specific position within the County to be considered for that position. All Job Service North Dakota locations or Burleigh County’s Human Resource office can assist you with completing your online application.

• Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indication disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.

• Applicants who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Desiree Hilborn at 701-222-6669. Equal Opportunity Employer: The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.