Learn how to read a river at Aug. 26 MDC virtual program

JOPLIN, Mo. – Knowing how to read the signs a river is showing is an important skill all paddlers should have.

People can learn more about how to interpret a river’s signs and make good decisions on float trips at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Reading the River.” This online program will be from noon-1 p.m. on Aug. 26 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174146

Reading a river is a skill used by canoers, kayakers, and other boaters to navigate a river safely. MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes will discuss how to develop the skills to make good decisions about how, when, and if to float.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

