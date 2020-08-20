Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,896 in the last 365 days.

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (August 9-15)

SALT LAKE CITY (August 20, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 5,321 for the week of August 9 to August 15, 2020 with a total of $25,821,230 of benefits paid. There were 66,984 continued claims filed during that same week.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims - August 9-15

New Claims

% Change

Continued Claims

% Change

Benefits Paid

% Change

$600 Stimulus 

08/09 to 08/15

3,004

60,263

$17,218,571

Federal Funding Expired 

July 25, 2020

Week Prior

(08/02 to 08/08)

2,913

3.1%

66,024

-8.7%

$18,768,830

-8.3%

2019 Weekly Average

1,131

166%

8,856

581%

$2,876,354

499%

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Claims - August 9-15

New Claims

% Change

Continued Claims

% Change

Benefits

Paid

% Change

$600 Stimulus 

08/09 to 08/15

820

6,721

$1,843,281

Federal Funding Expired 

July 25, 2020

Week Prior

(08/02 to 08/08)

764

7.11%

7,276

-7.6%

$2,576,083

-28.4%

Extended Unemployment Benefits 

August 9-15

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to August 15, 2020

New Claims

% Change

Benefits 

Paid

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

$600 Stimulus 

(Federal)

08/09 to 08/15

1,497

$2,660,305

223,882

43,013

12,586

Week Prior

(08/02 to 08/08)

1,179

27%

$2,248,249

$442,534,103

$49,225,666

$20,190,440

$837,502,286

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of August 8, 2020 was 7,412. A total of 4,750 met the same criteria during the previous week. 

“We are happy to announce that Utah was one of the first of seven states to apply for and be approved for the Lost Wages Assistance program, providing additional support for those receiving unemployment assistance,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The funding is currently limited to $300 for a period of three weeks, but we chose to participate in order to ensure Utahns had access to the additional federal resources temporarily available.”

Lost Wages Assistance is only immediately available for three weeks from July 26, 2020, through August 15, 2020. Individuals are eligible if their weekly unemployment benefit amount was at least $100, they were eligible for one of the standard unemployment programs and they were unemployed or partially unemployed as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefits will be automatically calculated and distributed within four weeks based on unemployment claims received; individuals do not need to call or apply separately for this benefit. 

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

You just read:

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (August 9-15)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.