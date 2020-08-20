- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (August 9-15)

SALT LAKE CITY (August 20, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 5,321 for the week of August 9 to August 15, 2020 with a total of $25,821,230 of benefits paid. There were 66,984 continued claims filed during that same week.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims - August 9-15 New Claims % Change Continued Claims % Change Benefits Paid % Change $600 Stimulus 08/09 to 08/15 3,004 60,263 $17,218,571 Federal Funding Expired July 25, 2020 Week Prior (08/02 to 08/08) 2,913 3.1% 66,024 -8.7% $18,768,830 -8.3% 2019 Weekly Average 1,131 166% 8,856 581% $2,876,354 499% Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Claims - August 9-15 New Claims % Change Continued Claims % Change Benefits Paid % Change $600 Stimulus 08/09 to 08/15 820 6,721 $1,843,281 Federal Funding Expired July 25, 2020 Week Prior (08/02 to 08/08) 764 7.11% 7,276 -7.6% $2,576,083 -28.4% Extended Unemployment Benefits August 9-15 Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to August 15, 2020 New Claims % Change Benefits Paid Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) $600 Stimulus (Federal) 08/09 to 08/15 1,497 $2,660,305 223,882 43,013 12,586 Week Prior (08/02 to 08/08) 1,179 27% $2,248,249 $442,534,103 $49,225,666 $20,190,440 $837,502,286

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of August 8, 2020 was 7,412. A total of 4,750 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We are happy to announce that Utah was one of the first of seven states to apply for and be approved for the Lost Wages Assistance program, providing additional support for those receiving unemployment assistance,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The funding is currently limited to $300 for a period of three weeks, but we chose to participate in order to ensure Utahns had access to the additional federal resources temporarily available.”

Lost Wages Assistance is only immediately available for three weeks from July 26, 2020, through August 15, 2020. Individuals are eligible if their weekly unemployment benefit amount was at least $100, they were eligible for one of the standard unemployment programs and they were unemployed or partially unemployed as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefits will be automatically calculated and distributed within four weeks based on unemployment claims received; individuals do not need to call or apply separately for this benefit.

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

