Warm justice in the 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse

The first trial held in the 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse since the early 1980s went well, according to Judge Cherie Clark of the Southeast Judicial District, who presided over the felony jury trial.

"The prosecution and defense adapted well," she said. "... I'm proud we could carry on with a trial during the pandemic with safety."

Jury trials, especially felony trials with a 12-person jury, could not be held in the courtrooms of the new Stutsman County Courthouse because there was not enough space to allow for social distancing, Clark said.

