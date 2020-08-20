Pedestrian Killed In Prince George’s Co. Crash

August 20, 2020

(BRANDYWINE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating an overnight traffic fatality in Prince George’s County that occurred when a pedestrian walked into the travel portion of Rt. 301 and was struck by a vehicle.

The victim is identified as Amy Howard, 26, of Brandywine, Md. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel from the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. yesterday, 911 calls were received reporting a pedestrian struck in the area of southbound Rt. 301, north of Cedarville Road, in Brandywine, Md. Troopers from the Forestville Barrack and units from the Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a passenger car was traveling southbound on Rt. 301 north of Cedarville Road. The driver was moving from the center lane into the right lane when a pedestrian suddenly walked from the right side of the road into the travel portion of the highway. The driver was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian was identified as Ms. Howard. Evidence indicates she was crossing the highway in an area that was not illuminated and was about 300 feet north of an intersection that had a traffic signal and a crosswalk.

Scene investigation required the roadway to be closed for about four hours. Prince George’s County Police Department officers and personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration assisted with the scene and traffic diversion around the area.

CONTACT: Forestville Barrack – 301-568-8101

Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov, 410-653-4236