Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,850 in the last 365 days.

The New Valley Vista Boot by PRSVR is a new must have in the Luxury Boot Market

The Valley Vista Boot by PRSVR

Made in the mountains of Pakistan by world renown cobblers, The Valley Vista Boot is a sophisticated canvas for those who galavant between work and play. Designed to ensure you'll have one less thing to carry, the Boot provides ease of travel due to its versatility.

The Valley Vista Boot by PRSVR With Fringe Option

Inspired by the many terrains of the West Coast, the Valley Vista Boot features a fringe option, designed for Wraith Wrangling, and riding in Ranges as opposed to stagecoaches. The Fringe Option easily attaches through gold eyelets along the top of the Boot.

The Valley Vista Boot by PRSVR w/ Vista Flap

By using the leather ties at the top collar of the Boot, you can transition your mood and vibe between the Flap, Fringe, or Base Options. The Valley Vista Boot is the convertible that can be used for all climates, and seasons.

PRSVR unveils initial product from their Destination 2020 Collection.

Design is important. When the Vista was being created for the Flap option of the Boot, we were intrigued by the molting process that American Eagles muscle through during rebirth.”
— Brandon Williamson
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Valley Vista Boot is part of the initial Fall release from Black-American Luxury brand PRSVR. A 3-in-1 Design, the Boot is an elevated interpretation of the Desert Chukka Boot with the ability to add or change layers to quickly raise the style bar to meet or exceed your destinations. The brand has started showing their first collection post-pandemic, with the Valley Vista Boot leading the charge. "The Boot was designed to enhance our clients' travel aesthetic. Elevated travel is all about making each item you pack, be worth the weight, so we found a way to give clients multiple design options within one purchase." The unique Moccasin design allows interchangeability with ease, and style.

Made in the mountains of Pakistan by world traveled cobblers, The Valley Vista Boot is a sophisticated canvas for those who galavant between work and play. Designed to ensure you'll have one less thing to carry, the Boot provides ease of travel due to its buildable style and ability for customization. The base of the silhouette is a more rugged take on what it typically means to be in the dress boot category. A wise choice for those days where you want to feel sleek, well placed, and belonging to the scene. Our master cobblers did an amazing job revealing the design's architecture.

The leather ties at the top collar of the Boot, allow you to transition how you want your outfit to be received between the Flap, Fringe, or Base Options. The Fringe, inspired by the many terrains of the West Coast, looks to be designed for Wraith Wrangling, and riding in Ranges as opposed to stagecoaches. The Fringe Option easily attaches through gold eyelets along the top of the Boot. By using the leather ties at the top collar of the Boot, you can transition how you want your outfit to be received between the Flap, Fringe, or Base Options. The Valley Vista Boot is the convertible that can be used for all climates, and seasons.

"Design is important. When the Vista was being created for the Flap option of the Boot, we were intrigued by the molting process that American Eagles muscle through during rebirth. In that reinvention, the Eagle doubles their life span by retreating, and pushing itself through a painful maturation process. By doing so, the Eagle is now prepared to live another 30-40 years. Through a process of addition and subtraction, we can all emerge New, Different, and continue Elevating."

The Valley Vista Boot is being released for the whole family, and has custom sizing available as well.

**PRSVR is an Elevated Design House, inspired by the Luxury Automotive Lifestyle. By creating the wardrobe for moments that your success is sure to deliver, PRSVR has provided the uniform for our clients most important moments. A Direct Luxury brand based in Los Angeles, PRSVR is most known for its Leather work done in Chicago. Designed over several categories, PRSVR provides a range of luxury products over several categories. While focusing on providing Luxury directly to clients, PRSVR has become a staple design house for many celebrities, entrepreneurs, and local organizers alike. **

Johan Senlay
Persevere LLC
+1 818-984-5355
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

The New Valley Vista Boot by PRSVR is a new must have in the Luxury Boot Market

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.