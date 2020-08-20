The New Valley Vista Boot by PRSVR is a new must have in the Luxury Boot Market

Made in the mountains of Pakistan by world renown cobblers, The Valley Vista Boot is a sophisticated canvas for those who galavant between work and play. Designed to ensure you'll have one less thing to carry, the Boot provides ease of travel due to its versatility.

Inspired by the many terrains of the West Coast, the Valley Vista Boot features a fringe option, designed for Wraith Wrangling, and riding in Ranges as opposed to stagecoaches. The Fringe Option easily attaches through gold eyelets along the top of the Boot.