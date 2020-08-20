VSP Royalton / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202667

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2020 at 1811 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14. South Royalton.

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Norman Corliss

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/19/2020 at 1811 hours, Vermont State Police received a call for a family

fight in South Royalton. After investigation it was determined no crime had been

committed. When Norman Corliss was told no crime had been committed and we would

not be arresting him he became disorderly. Corliss was then taken into custody

for disorderly conduct and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for

processing. Corliss was released on citation to appear in Windsor County

Superior Court in 09/29/20 to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/29/2020 at 1:30PM

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.