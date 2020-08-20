Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Royalton / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B202667

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                              

STATION:  VSP Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2020 at 1811 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14. South Royalton.

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Norman Corliss                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/19/2020 at 1811 hours, Vermont State Police received a call for a family

fight in South Royalton. After investigation it was determined no crime had been

committed. When Norman Corliss was told no crime had been committed and we would

not be arresting him he became disorderly. Corliss was then taken into custody

for disorderly conduct and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for

processing. Corliss was released on citation to appear in Windsor County

Superior Court in 09/29/20 to answer to the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/29/2020 at 1:30PM            

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

