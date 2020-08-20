VSP Royalton / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202667
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/19/2020 at 1811 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14. South Royalton.
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Norman Corliss
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/19/2020 at 1811 hours, Vermont State Police received a call for a family
fight in South Royalton. After investigation it was determined no crime had been
committed. When Norman Corliss was told no crime had been committed and we would
not be arresting him he became disorderly. Corliss was then taken into custody
for disorderly conduct and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for
processing. Corliss was released on citation to appear in Windsor County
Superior Court in 09/29/20 to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/29/2020 at 1:30PM
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.