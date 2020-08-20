Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A404259                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury                             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/19/20 at approximately 2112 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 Northbound

TOWN: Newbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM106

WEATHER: Dark, Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry.

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Liisa Hyland

AGE: (40)     

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end damage, air bag deployment

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 8/19/20 at approximately 2112 hours VT State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 91 Northbound in the area of Mile marker 106. Through investigation, Trooper Aremburg, found that Liisa Hyland (40) of St. Johnsbury, was traveling North on Interstate 91, when she collided with a deer crossing the interstate.

 

Hyland was uninjured in the crash and the vehicle was towed by PTOs. The vehicle, a 2015 Subaru Forester sustained damage to the front end and the air bags deployed as a result from the crash.

 

 

