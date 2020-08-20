St. Johnsbury/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A404259
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/19/20 at approximately 2112 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 Northbound
TOWN: Newbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM106
WEATHER: Dark, Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Liisa Hyland
AGE: (40)
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end damage, air bag deployment
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 8/19/20 at approximately 2112 hours VT State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 91 Northbound in the area of Mile marker 106. Through investigation, Trooper Aremburg, found that Liisa Hyland (40) of St. Johnsbury, was traveling North on Interstate 91, when she collided with a deer crossing the interstate.
Hyland was uninjured in the crash and the vehicle was towed by PTOs. The vehicle, a 2015 Subaru Forester sustained damage to the front end and the air bags deployed as a result from the crash.