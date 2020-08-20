Justice Talk Radio Launches New On-line Broadcast Today With New Talk Show Format
The talk show is developing strategic partnerships with quality pod-casters and guest hosts to bring quality programming to the table
Justice Talk Radio is developing strategic partnerships with quality pod-casters and guest hosts”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justice Talk Radio ( www.justicetalkradio.com ) launches today in the United States. The radio talk station is owned and operated by Criminal Case Consultants Inc, a forensic expert firm operated by CEO Brian Leslie. The station will broadcast both quality justice podcasts and live talk dealing with justice-related topics. Leslie says that the quality content will deal with many issues related to current justice issues throughout the United States. Over time Leslie says that the listener-ship will grow, and so will the content. “Over the next few months, we will be developing original programming,” says Leslie.
The talk show is developing strategic partnerships with quality pod-casters and guest hosts to bring quality programming to the table. Leslie says that there will be everything from educational programming to real-life crime shows. “At this point, I am looking at a wide range of programming,” says Leslie. He believes it is a great avenue to educate and entertain listeners on a subject with many points of view.
About Justice Talk Radio
Justice Talk Radio is an internet radio talk format operated by Criminal Case Consultants Inc.
