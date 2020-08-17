Training Webinar Service For Law Enforcement Launched By Nationally Recognized Coercive Interrogation Expert
Suppression Hearing
Mr. Leslie has testified and been qualified as an expert in Federal, State and Military Courts throughout the United States.”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Leslie, a nationally recognized forensic expert in coercive interrogation and interview techniques, launches a free webinar training service for law enforcement agencies throughout the United States ( www.interrogationpro.com ). Each webinar training session will last two hours and be offered three times per month at no cost to the agency. Leslie says, "I work and testify as an expert on major felony cases throughout the United States regularly and continue to see the same mistakes being made over and over again". Leslie, who himself spent fourteen years in law enforcement, two of them as chief of police, says that he hopes that law enforcement will take him up on his offer. He hopes that through education and training, this may minimize the targeting of wrong suspects and restore constitutional fairness during suspect interviews and interrogations.
Leslie says that this free webcast is a commitment to himself and his company Criminal Case Consultants Inc. but feels it is worth it if a positive change on how interrogations are conducted is the result. Leslie says that many of the mistakes made during interrogations and suspect interviews are due to the preceding investigation, which in some cases can be flawed or deductive and lacking evidence. Generally, coercive techniques are used in excess during interrogations when supporting physical or direct evidence is lacking. Simple steps should be taken before conducting any interrogation. Developing more reliable vetting protocols for eyewitnesses, victims, and informant credibility would allow investigators to focus on factual information and evidence, not subjective inference, which can target wrong suspects. Leslie says, "some of the cases I have examined and successfully testified in should have never seen the inside of a courtroom in the first place." He hopes by reaching out to law enforcement agencies; some changes can be made for the good.
About Brian Leslie
Brian Leslie is a coercive interrogation & interview techniques expert, with over 14 years of previous law enforcement experience which includes major case investigation and specialized training, as well as a term serving as Chief of Police. Throughout Mr. Leslie's law enforcement career, he has conducted over 2000 interviews with witnesses / victims including interrogations.
Criminal Case Consultants Inc.
Main Website: www.criminalcaseconsultants.com
