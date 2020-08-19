Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,818 in the last 365 days.

Joint Drug Investigation Results in Arrests

DYERSBURG – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 29th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment and arrest of two individuals on drug-related charges.

On August 10th, the Dyer County Grand Jury returned indictments on Jonathan Taylor of Dyersburg and Edward Brooks of Memphis based on an investigation into suspected drug activity in Dyer County.  On August 11th, TBI Agents and Drug Task Force officers took Taylor and Brooks into custody. 

Taylor (DOB: 6/19/84) and Brooks (DOB: 11/22/87) were booked into the Dyer County Jail.  Taylor is charged with three counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute and has been released on $25,000 bond.  Brooks is charged with one count of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute and has been released on $15,00 bond. 

Taylor
Brooks

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Joint Drug Investigation Results in Arrests

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.