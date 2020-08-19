Joint Drug Investigation Results in Arrests

DYERSBURG – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 29th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment and arrest of two individuals on drug-related charges.

On August 10th, the Dyer County Grand Jury returned indictments on Jonathan Taylor of Dyersburg and Edward Brooks of Memphis based on an investigation into suspected drug activity in Dyer County. On August 11th, TBI Agents and Drug Task Force officers took Taylor and Brooks into custody.

Taylor (DOB: 6/19/84) and Brooks (DOB: 11/22/87) were booked into the Dyer County Jail. Taylor is charged with three counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute and has been released on $25,000 bond. Brooks is charged with one count of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute and has been released on $15,00 bond.

