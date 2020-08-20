DJ CELESTE DEBUTS, GRAVITY WAVES, AN IMMERSIVE VR CONCERT ON WAVE XR

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ CELESTE (Lear), combination triple threat 3D visual artist, music producer and VR DJ, is exploding off the San Francisco music and visual tech scene in her latest discipline and industry offering, “GRAVITY WAVES”, an immersive VR nightclub experience and performance happening inside WaveVR, Thursday, August 20 8:00 - 9:30 pm PST. https://wavexr.com/waves/

https://www.facebook.com/events/3258124910937420/

Specializing in diverse Avatar Performances in cross platforms such as, TribeXR, AltSpace, Second Life and the industry goliath WaveVR (who recently featured The Weeknd, John Legend and Galantis) DJ CELESTE is well known for her love to bring people together with cutting edge, inspirational music and is a highly sought after performer with prior clients that include, MOMASF, Giant’s Stadium SF, Apple, Google, The GAP, VIRGIN & W Hotels, BACARDI, Lucent Dossier and Oracle. DJ Celeste has performed at Bottle Rock & Outside Lands and Festivals as well as a number of world class nightclubs. DJ CELESTE is also a long standing member of the Burning Man community and will be performing at various virtual camps for the 2020 burn. http://www.djcelestelear.com/vr-artist

In addition, DJ CELESTE’S latest international song single and music video release, MANTA DIVE will be available on Youtube and to stream on all digital retailers Sept. 10th. She serves up another one of her signature lush, art-forward, chill-downtempo tracks that was inspired by a scuba dive with the giant mantas of Hawaii and with proceeds going to ocean conservation!