State Rep. Carl Sherman names new Chief of Staff

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

08/19/2020

Lancaster, Texas – State Rep. Carl Sherman named his new Chief of Staff last week. Melissa Bradford, a District 109 resident took the key role on the Representative’s staff.

Ms. Bradford stepped into the Chief of Staff position, which has officially been vacant since the beginning of the year, coming from 15 years with the SBA – Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance. Her job in that position involved training the Office Staff for ODA (Office of Disaster Assistance) at the Processing Disbursement Center in Ft. Worth. She was also key in spearheading virtual training during COVID 19 and assisted in managing the SBA Surge Office in Washington DC. “I am excited to have Ms. Bradford as my new Chief of Staff because she naturally has a heart for serving” Rep. Sherman said. “Her experience at the SBA is relevant with the effects of COVID-19 on our community and is timely for small business owners in district 109, which have been hit especially hard. Additionally, she understands banking and I believe she will help to serve the needs of the largest employers in our community.

Ms. Bradford brings to Representative Sherman’s team professional lending experience from prestigious financial intuitions around the City of Dallas. In addition, the new Chief of Staff will be working on aiding constituents and their families who have been impacted by the disease of Alzheimer’s.

Rep. Sherman’s work will continue through Bradford’s leadership in CJR and prison reform. The team will also be working on a means to eliminate food deserts in communities and improve the quality of life in district 109 overall.

Born in Dallas to a career-military father, Ms. Bradford comments “I am considered a military brat growing up all over the world.” That knowledge of cultures outside the United States has given her, over the years, a chance to develop hobbies and passion that have served her well. She loves to travel with her family, and coordinating and designing events. Ms. Bradford also regularly volunteers her services - connecting with her community through ongoing projects. Ms. Bradford has lived in the Dallas area 33 years and has been married to her husband Byron K. Bradford that same number of years. She has one daughter and two sons. The District 109 Chief of Staff attended the Art Institute in Houston, studying Business and Art Design. She has a PMP Certification from Office of Personal Management, Salesforce Subject Matter Expert; she partners as a Community Coordinator for Parkland Hospital, Mammogram Services and is the Community Coordinator for Marsalis Avenue Church of Christ, Girl Scout Leadership Awards. Ms. Bradford says she is looking forward to her Chief of Staff position for many reasons and names relationship as of the utmost importance. “A Chief of Staff must be well connected with those reporting into a leader and others across the organization to influence outcomes,” she says. “She has hit the ground running,” Rep. Sherman added.

About District 109: Representative Sherman proudly represents the citizens of House District 109, which includes DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Lancaster, Wilmer, as well as parts of Ovilla, Ferris, Seagoville, and Dallas. He sits on the House Appropriations Committee, House Corrections Committee, and the House Administration Committee.

Contact Info