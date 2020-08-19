Loctek Establishing Operations in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Loctek, a manufacturer of ergonomic solution products, today announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon County. The company’s $5 million investment is projected to create 10 new jobs.

Founded in 1999, Loctek designs and manufactures sit-stand desk risers, height-adjustable desks and other products for office environments.

Located at 1979 Joe Rogers Jr. Boulevard in Manning, Loctek’s new facility will serve as a warehousing, shipping and receiving location.

The company’s new facility is expected to be completed by March 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Loctek team should visit http://loctek.us/careers/.

Quotes

“Loctek is excited to be a part of the diverse business network rapidly growing within South Carolina. With the help of Clarendon County, the state and a highly skilled local workforce, we believe that this will be a formula for success both for Loctek and the Clarendon County community.” -Loctek CEO Lane Shaw

“We welcome Loctek to South Carolina and celebrate the new jobs the company will create in Clarendon County. I look forward to watching this great company grow its footprint within our borders.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today, we celebrate Loctek’s decision to establish operations in South Carolina. Bringing 10 new jobs to one of our rural counties, this announcement is a terrific step forward for the company, our workforce and the local community.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

"We welcome our newest industry with open arms to our diverse manufacturing base. Our strategic location with supplier access to the Port of Charleston proves once again to be the driving factor behind a company like Loctek in deciding to locate in Clarendon County.” -Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart

“Loctek has made a great move in establishing a facility in Clarendon County. The Clarendon County Industrial Park is home to a wide array of celebrated companies, and Loctek’s presence in the speculative building strengthens the park’s portfolio. Welcome Loctek and congratulations to our friends in Clarendon on this exciting announcement!” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam