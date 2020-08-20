Mailing List Website is opening up the international marketing, American Owned and Operated Disabled Veteran Company.
France Consumers E Mail and Direct Mailing List's
France Shoppers E Mail and Direct Mailing List's
France Entertainment Seekers & Travelers
French Gamblers & Casino Goer's Mailing Lists
For businesses to expand beyond their marketing, international markets like France are available. Available to companies looking to cultivate new sales leads.LAS VEGAS, NV, US, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has been working within the United States for years, covering all 50 states and breaking into both the Mexican and Canadian markets. Now, that growth has expanded beyond the continent, and businesses looking to gain a foothold in Europe can use a France mailing list service.
America’s massive size and dynamic business environment have already created an active space for businesses to grow and develop in. However, the world today is not just about domestic sales, and some companies may benefit an expansion into other territories. A French consumer postal mailing list is now being made available for companies that want to cross the Atlantic.
Serving The United States & Now Crossing Oceans
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is American owned and operated, run by a disabled veteran who first decided to protect his country. After doing his duty, he chose serve the business community of that country. After starting in the home town of Las Vegas, Nevada, the company grew and now has staff with over 50 years of combined experience in the marketing industry.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing began operations before the widespread adoption of digital communication and marketing. By working in direct mail, the company learned critical lessons about the importance of accurate data, and how much more useful it could be when properly collated and analyzed into different categories and characteristics. When demographic research and data analytics grew in importance with digital marketing and “big data techniques,” Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was ready to make a smooth and successful transition into this area.
Now, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing maintains its base of operations in Las Vegas but serves the entire United States, including Hawaii and Alaska. It’s also gone international, providing complete coverage to the North American continent with access to the markets in both Mexico and Canada. Now it is expanding those operations to cross the Atlantic and make inroads in Europe, starting with France.
The new France mailing list website brings in a whole new league of fresh, relevant data across many different categories. Most important of all, however, this data is completely “opt-in,” meaning that information is voluntarily contributed, and 100% compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws of the European Union. Clients using this data can be confident that it is legitimate, legal, and effective.
Everything You Need
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing addresses a variety of different needs, including a France business mailing list for those companies that serve the B2B sector and are looking for new clients, vendors, and partners. However, it is with France consumers that a vast new market is open. These lists offer full postal and email addresses for both direct mail and digital marketing needs. Over 400 different lifestyle, demographic, and other characteristic categories are available, like:
• Mortgage holders
• Marital status
• Car ownership
• Retirement age
• Travel enthusiasts
• Charity donation
• Political donation
• Families with young children
• Sports enthusiasts
• Health enthusiasts
• Entertainment hobbyists
• Dental needs
• Preexisting medical conditions
• Renters
• Different income levels
And many, many more. With so many different categories to approach in France, these mailing lists give businesses many options for marketing, including:
Turnkey Direct Mail Campaigns
Direct mail is an older form of marketing, but to this day, it remains an effective one. A key positive of the direct mail campaign is that it allows for detailed, comprehensive explanations. Television and radio advertising, for example, can only make a quick impression over 30 seconds or less. Direct mail, on the other hand, can go as in-depth as required to explain a product or service. With these France mailing leads, numerous demographics can be targeted directly at their home, with whatever is relevant to their interests.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing also offers turnkey direct mail assistance. Just having the addresses for the target market is only the start. They still need to be won over with convincing arguments and pleasing presentation. For businesses that don’t specialize in marketing, this requires going to outside partners like marketing companies, but Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has a complete service just for direct mail campaigns.
This allows companies to go from one step to the next all under one roof, rather than having to find new vendors at every step of the way. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing can help with the concept and planning stages, guide clients through the physical printing stage, and finally move into distribution, all while having access to much needed France mailing lists.
Email Lists
Digital marketing is a natural evolution of the traditional marketing techniques, but new approaches, like email marketing, bring two crucial new additions to the table; interactivity and data. Email marketing, unlike direct mail, doesn’t require extensive actions on the part of the consumer to respond. Forms, for example, don’t have to be filled out by hand, then dropped off at post office, or require stamps before going into a mailbox. A single click on a link can bring a customer to a business website to register or even conduct purchases directly.
Data is also abundant in digital marketing. Television and radio, for example, don’t tell you how many people have seen the marketing, let alone how many reacted positively to it by taking action. However, the data-driven nature of digital marketing means that all this data can be tracked and analyzed. Clients will always know which emails generated a response. They may even get additional data on the customer that can be subjected to further analytics and better targeting for marketing in the future.
If you’re interested in expanding your marketing potential in France, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. You’re supporting an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.
Patrick Trump
Sprint Data Solutions
+1 702-472-8668
email us here