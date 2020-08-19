Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 20, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Auglaize
City Of Wapakoneta Landfill
Clermont
Clermont County
Cuyahoga
City of East Cleveland
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
Delaware
Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
Franklin
Hickory Chase Community Authority
New Albany Community Authority
Office of the Ohio Attorney General
Greene
Greene County Public Library
Guernsey
Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department
Harrison
Greenmont Union Cemetery
Hocking
City of Logan
Lawrence
Windsor Township
Logan
City of Bellefontaine
Village of Quincy
Lorain
City of Sheffield Lake
Mahoning
Boardman Township Park District
Canfield Community Joint Economic Development District
Marion
Marion County Park District
Marion Public Library
Village of New Bloomington
Montgomery
City of Englewood
City of West Carrollton
Morgan
Village of McConnelsville
Pickaway
Harrison Township
Seneca
Mental Health & Recovery Services Bd of Seneca Sandusky & Wyandot
Seneca County District Board of Health
Stark
Village of Beach City
Summit
Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District
Copley - Akron Joint Economic Development District
Coventry - Akron Joint Economic Development District
Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District
Williams
Williams County Public Library
Wood
Weston Township
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
