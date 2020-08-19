For Immediate Release:

August 19, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 20, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Auglaize City Of Wapakoneta Landfill Clermont Clermont County Cuyahoga City of East Cleveland Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Delaware Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Franklin Hickory Chase Community Authority New Albany Community Authority Office of the Ohio Attorney General Greene Greene County Public Library Guernsey Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department Harrison Greenmont Union Cemetery Hocking City of Logan Lawrence Windsor Township Logan City of Bellefontaine Village of Quincy Lorain City of Sheffield Lake Mahoning Boardman Township Park District Canfield Community Joint Economic Development District Marion Marion County Park District Marion Public Library Village of New Bloomington Montgomery City of Englewood City of West Carrollton Morgan Village of McConnelsville Pickaway Harrison Township Seneca Mental Health & Recovery Services Bd of Seneca Sandusky & Wyandot Seneca County District Board of Health Stark Village of Beach City Summit Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District Copley - Akron Joint Economic Development District Coventry - Akron Joint Economic Development District Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District Williams Williams County Public Library Wood Weston Township

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111