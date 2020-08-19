Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 20, 2020

August 19, 2020                                                                   

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

 Auglaize

City Of Wapakoneta Landfill

 

 Clermont

Clermont County

 

 Cuyahoga

City of East Cleveland

 

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District

 

 Delaware

Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board

 

 Franklin

Hickory Chase Community Authority

 

New Albany Community Authority

 

Office of the Ohio Attorney General

 

 Greene

Greene County Public Library

 

 Guernsey

Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department

 

 Harrison

Greenmont Union Cemetery

 

 Hocking

City of Logan

 

 Lawrence

Windsor Township

 

 Logan

City of Bellefontaine

 

Village of Quincy

 

 Lorain

City of Sheffield Lake

 

 Mahoning

Boardman Township Park District

 

Canfield Community Joint Economic Development District

 

 Marion

Marion County Park District

 

Marion Public Library

 

Village of New Bloomington

 

 Montgomery

City of Englewood

 

City of West Carrollton

 

 Morgan

Village of McConnelsville

 

 Pickaway

Harrison Township

 

 Seneca

Mental Health & Recovery Services Bd of Seneca Sandusky & Wyandot

 

Seneca County District Board of Health

 

 Stark

Village of Beach City

 

 Summit

Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District

 

Copley - Akron Joint Economic Development District

 

Coventry - Akron Joint Economic Development District

 

Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District

 

 Williams

Williams County Public Library

 

 Wood

Weston Township

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

 

