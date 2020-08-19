OneStream Networks Continues to Build Global Strategic Alliances with Hiring of Andrew Ramos
Andrew Ramos has officially joined the team at OneStream Networks as Vice President of Global Channel Sales.ROCHESTER, NY, US, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Ramos has officially joined the team at OneStream Networks as Vice President of Global Channel Sales. OneStream Networks is a leading global managed cloud communications service provider that delivers voice, data and security services in over 200 countries and 8,000 cities.
In his new role, Ramos will be responsible for building global strategic alliances and helping to lead the development of global Distributor, VAR and Partner relationships. As OneStream continues to evolve its leadership in product/services relationships with Cisco, Microsoft, and Channel Partners in the Cloud Calling and Cloud Contact Center spaces, Ramos will be heavily focused on enhancing the company’s partnerships and driving success through these routes to market for OneStream.
“With Andrew’s deep experience in strategic sales and business planning, he is well-qualified to help us develop our global channels and increase our enterprise technology sales,” explained Brian Skidmore, CMO & EVP of OneStream Networks. “We’re eager to see the growth that Andrew and his expertise in channel partners, solution selling, and strategic partnerships can bring to our company and our customers.”
Prior to OneStream Networks, Ramos was Global Director - Cisco Strategic Alliance at Masergy, where he led the management of a strategic partnership with Cisco. While at Masergy, he held several strategic roles with Alliance partners as well as strategic and territorial management positions for the organization. Prior to that, he held account manager roles at Verizon Enterprise Solutions, AboveNet and MCI Corporation. Ramos has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing and Psychology from New York University.
OneStream Networks offers networking solutions, managed security and cloud communications. Enterprise customers, VARs and agents looking to create cost-savings, consolidation, vendor reduction and simplified management turn to the company for single site, multi-site and multi-national applications. Customers and VARs/Agents count on OneStream Networks for certified voice and data solutions and best-in-class performance, reliability and support. The addition of Ramos to the OneStream Networks team will help them continue to provide this exceptional service.
About OneStream Networks: OneStream Networks is purpose-built for global enterprise-grade, cloud-based SIP trunking, unified communications, contact center services, data networking and security services. With availability in 200+ countries, global strategic peering networks, geo-redundant POPs and multi-provider SD-WAN and MPLS transport options, OneStream delivers unparalleled scope and reach for advanced cloud-based voice, UC, data and security. For more information, visit their website.
Brian D. Skidmore
OneStream Networks
+1 585-563-1852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn