Second person dies in boat crash on Mississippi River

LECLAIRE, Iowa – A second person has died from injuries sustained in a boat crash on the Mississippi River on Sunday, August 16.

Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, IL, died at the scene, and today, Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, IL, died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as a result of the boat crash. Both Verbeke and Pinc were onboard a 19-foot Bayliner.

The crash between a 1993 19-foot Bayliner and a 2007 35-foot Triton happened on Pool 14 of the Mississippi River near LeClaire, IA around 7:00pm on August 16.

Brooke Jewell, 36, of Bettendorf was onboard the Triton boat and suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. There were others onboard this boat as well.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information that may have witnessed the crash or know anything about the crash to contact authorities immediately. Anyone with information should contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at (563) 349-8953 or Travis.Graves@dnr.iowa.gov. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may do so.

The DNR continues to investigate this fatal crash.

