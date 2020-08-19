Historic Landmark Home on America's Oldest Occupied Residential Street, Elfreth’s Alley is up for Auction
Pre-Revolutionary War, Circa 1703 Home is a Piece of History
It’s like stepping back in time. I can see a person who loves history buying the place for a weekend getaway as it is move in ready. It is a real opportunity to own a piece of history.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann is pleased to announce the Auction sale of 139 Elfreth’s Alley in Old City, Philadelphia. The property is being sold fully furnished with historic artifacts and antique furniture. Previously asking $1,200,000 and more, the Minimum Bid is now set at $600,000.
The Historic Home located on America's Oldest Occupied Residential Street was the first house constructed on that street in 1703. Elfreth’s Alley, was named after Jeremiah Elfreth, a blacksmith and land developer. Alfred Krawitz purchased the house in 1978 and has maintained it beautifully. While on the Historic Register, this home has retained its pre-revolutionary war charm, and yet provides the modern comforts of an updated bath/kitchen and central air. The expanded trinity home features spiral stairs, rare moldings, Mortise & Tenon construction, original fireplaces, cedar shingles, exposed brick walls, and an antique outhouse.
“The whole street is a museum, from the cobblestones to the beautiful brick facades. “It’s like stepping back in time.” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “I can see a person who loves history buying the place for a weekend getaway as it is move in ready. It is a real opportunity to own a piece of history.”
The charming two-bedroom one bath home is the first house you see on Elfreth’s Alley located in the heart of Old City. It is close to the Liberty Bell, Penn’s Landing, and a short walk to Betsy Ross’s House.
The Auction Date is set for September 24th and will take place on-line, bidder’s can bid on their computers or phones.. Property Previews are scheduled for three days in September. Dates, times and private appointments can be arranged through the Max Spann office.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com.
