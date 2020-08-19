Humanitarian and Surfer Matt Vecere is Remembered with a Restored Well in Uganda
Humanitarian and Surfer Matt Vecere is Remembered with a Restored Well in Uganda Recognition Made in Conjunction with August 19 World Humanitarian Day
Matt would be honored to see this clean water project in his memory and I send a thousand thanks to everyone at Wells of Life and my very best wishes to those who will draw water from this well.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Vecere, who grew up surfing in Sea Isle, New Jersey and later lived, worked and surfed in Southern California, dedicated his life to humanitarian causes before he was killed in a commercial airline crash last year in Africa. The Matt Vecere Memorial Well was recently drilled by the Southern Calif.-based nonprofit Wells of Life and the occasion coincides with World Humanitarian Day which commemorates humanitarian workers killed and injured in the course of their work.
— Donna Vecere
The memorial well was initiated by a group of Vecere’s Southern California friends - his favorite surf spots were Huntington Beach and San Clemente - who sought out the Christian nonprofit Wells of Life which provides clean water to rural communities in Uganda to honor his memory.
Matt’s mother Donna Vecere said, “I am sure Matt would be honored to see this clean water project in his memory and I send a thousand thanks to everyone at Wells of Life and my very best wishes to those who will draw water from this well.”
Donations from Vecere’s friends were matched by Wells of Life donors to restore a water well ensuring over 1,000 villagers in the Mityana District, Uganda will have clean drinking water for the next 20 years.
Since 2008, Irvine-based Wells of Life has funded the construction of 527 water wells in Uganda and launched Project Restoration in 2019 to repair older, deteriorated wells. Vecere’s restored water well will commemorate with a memorial plaque at the well this month.
When Covid-19 halted many operations in Uganda, Wells of Life transitioned its focus to provide aide to those in need. Their Uganda team of first responders, provided over 400 boxes of soap, face masks and face shields while providing lifesaving hygiene education to local villages.
Wells of Life’s Director of Operations Ashley Brigham said Vecere’s humanitarian efforts reflected the mission of Wells of Life to provide clean and safe drinking water for the people of Uganda. His friends cited a connection with the nonprofit as it is Christian-based (Vecere was considered a Christian humanitarian) and are in Southern California where Vecere lived, worked and surfed.
Vecere was one of eight Americans on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which crashed March 10, 2019, while flying in Africa from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, killing all 157 people aboard. Vecere was in Africa to attend the United Nations Environment Assembly and was planning to deliver air-quality monitors made by La Mirada-based IQAir, where he worked as a writer.
A Long Beach resident at the time of his death, 43-year-old Vecere spent much of his adult life helping others, particularly on the impoverished island nation of Haiti. After the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Vecere raised money to join in recovery efforts and returned for additional humanitarian trips.
“He volunteered countless hours with charitable organizations, at community events, and with numerous relief efforts after natural disasters,” she said in the statement. “Matt had strong connections to Haiti. He served with various organizations and made several trips to the island, beginning after the devastating earthquake of 2010, after hurricanes, and again as recently as two weeks (before his death).”
About Wells of Life
Wells of Life is based on the belief that water is a basic human right and should be available to all people. Founded in 2008 on Christian principles, the Irvine, Calif.-based nonprofit organization views access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene as the catalyst that drives change and transforms community life for Africa’s poorest and most vulnerable people.
For more information, visit www.wellsoflife.org.
###
Barbara Kimler
Barbara Kimler PR
+1 949-521-4962
email us here
Our Story: Wells of Life