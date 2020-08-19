Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US 75 closed between Lake Benton and Ivanhoe August 19 (Aug. 19, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – U.S. Highway 75 will be closed Wednesday, August 19, from Lincoln County Road 122 (three miles north of the Lake Benton area) to Lincoln County Road 19 (five miles north of the Ivanhoe area) to allow for the movement of oversized, heavy-duty construction equipment.

The road is expected to close at 8:00 a.m. and reopen by 5:00 p.m. A detour will be in effect; drivers should follow the signed detour route.  

For additional updates follow us on Facebook facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

