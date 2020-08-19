US 75 closed between Lake Benton and Ivanhoe August 19 (Aug. 19, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. –U.S. Highway 75 will be closed Wednesday, August 19, from Lincoln County Road 122 (three miles north of the Lake Benton area) to Lincoln County Road 19 (five miles north of the Ivanhoe area) to allow for the movement of oversized, heavy-duty construction equipment.
The road is expected to close at 8:00 a.m. and reopen by 5:00 p.m.
A detour will be in effect; drivers should follow the signed detour route.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.