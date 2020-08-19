California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Response to Carmel Fire in Monterey County 

Published: Aug 19, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Carmel Fire burning in Monterey County.

The FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on cost-share basis, will assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

The Carmel Fire has burned more than 1,200 acres since it began yesterday, causing evacuations near Carmel Valley. The recent sustained high winds have made an ideal environment for dangerous fire conditions throughout the region, and the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Red Flag Warnings for the area.

Cal OES Fire and Rescue and Costal Region personnel are responding in concert with other federal, state and local agencies to address emergency management and mutual aid needs for the fire. Current weather conditions are causing extreme fire behavior, even in overnight hours, and the weather pattern is expected to extend through the week.

