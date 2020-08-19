Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Springfield Driver Services Center To Temporarily Close For Remodel

Monday, August 17, 2020 | 09:21am

NASHVILLE- The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division will temporarily close the Springfield Driver Services Center in Robertson County for a planned remodel. The center will close Friday, August 21, at noon and is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, August 26, at 8:30 a.m.

The remodel will provide an updated appearance and optimize the existing footprint of the center to better serve customers. Notable improvements will include additional work stations to serve more customers, additional space for knowledge testing for those seeking a driver permit and a larger customer waiting area. The Department looks forward to these improvements for customers and our staff.

For alternative locations, available online services or to make a future appointment, visit www.tn.gov/safety.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

