Join Key Technology Companies from Cisco, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle and Google Discuss Export Control Regulations

10th Annual Advanced Forum on Global Encryption, Cloud and Cyber Export Controls

ACI's 10th Annual Advanced Forum on Global Encryption, Cloud and Cyber Export Controls takes place virtually September 10-11, 2020.

Best conference for legal and technical guidance on encryption and cyber security.” — Senior Manager, Global Export Trade, Cisco

UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The export control landscape is changing rapidly and ACI's 10th Annual Advanced Forum on Global Encryption, Cloud and Cyber Trade Export Controls Conference taking place virtually on September 10-11, 2020 has secured senior government speakers to present along with key experts from leading organizations such as Cisco, Siemens, Facebook and more.

This conference will discuss timely topics including military end use restrictions on mass market encryption and software, the impact of increased use of the entity list and how to protect your data while using cloud-base productivity suites.

Keynote speakers include:

Honorable Nazak Nikakhtar

Assistant Secretary for Industry and Analysis, International Trade Administration

U.S. Department of Commerce

Deborah Curtis

Chief Counsel for Industry and Security

U.S. Department of Commerce

Key highlights include:

• Navigating the enforcement landscape and increased use of the entity list

• Impact of TikTok and We Chat on Citizen Privacy

• Military end use restrictions on mass market encryption and software

• Discussing the impact of new, emerging and foundational technologies regulations

• Anticipating Wassenaar changes to overcome cybersecurity challenges

• How to manage your compliance program after COVID-19

• Assessing the impact of human rights guidelines to combat overuse of cyber-surveillance products and services

Widely regarded as the the only conference that focuses on global regulatory developments in encryption, cloud computing and export controls. Register to secure your spot today.