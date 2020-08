St Albans // Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A303653

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Finley

STATION: VSP St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 8/19/2020 0750 Hours

STREET: US I-89

TOWN: St Albans

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: x19 SB On-ramp

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 113

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kristin Hagen

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Scion TC

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: No

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Shawn Dumas

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: No

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 8/19/2020, at approximately 0750 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks were called to a two car collision on I-89 SB Mile 113. Upon investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Hagen) entered the on-ramp of exit 19 and entered the passing lane without checking for traffic, subsequently “pitting” Vehicle #2 causing both cars to spin out. Both operators stated they were wearing seatbelts. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993