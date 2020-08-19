FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 19, 2020

Contact: Nate Formalarie, Communications Director Agency of Commerce and Community Development (802) 522-7323; nate.formalarie@vermont.gov

AGENCY OF COMMERCE AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES RESTART VERMONT MARKETING AND STIMULUS GRANT PROGRAM

Montpelier, Vt. – The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) has announced the launch of the Restart Vermont Marketing and Stimulus Grant Program. The program will provide $500,000 of Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds as grants to organizations for efforts and activities related to economic recovery, consumer stimulus, marketing or tourism projects to support businesses that have suffered economic harm due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants are intended to enable local, regional or statewide organizations to implement campaigns and initiatives that will increase consumer spending, support local businesses and advance community recovery efforts.

“Nobody knows their community better than those who live, work and play in each of our towns and historic downtowns,” said ACCD Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “We know communities have valuable and different ideas on how best to support their local businesses and attract people to their area of the state. These grants are intended to provide support to these local ideas and initiatives.”

Eligible applicants include downtown organizations, chambers of commerce, regional development corporations, municipal economic development/community development departments and committees, local community/economic development organizations, statewide business organizations, or other similar groups.

Eligible uses of grant monies include:

Development of programs or initiatives that increase consumer spending, like local “downtown bucks” or similar stimulus programs, mobile app stimulus programs, marketing and advertising, events and promotions.

Projects that focus on serving businesses negatively impacted by forced closures, reduced occupancy, and capacity constraints.

Administration costs are not eligible expenses and grants cannot benefit a single businesses or entity.

No single award will exceed $10,000.

The application window is now open and the deadline to apply is Aug. 31. For full eligibility requirements and application process, please visit the ACCD Business Recovery Resource Center.

