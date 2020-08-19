Cape & Plymouth Business Magazine has new owner; Dale Shadbegian to serve as Chief Executive Officer

New owner of magazine shows strong commitment to promoting the region's business and will assist companies with "getting found" via Search Engine Optimization.

HYANNIS, MA, USA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape & Plymouth Business, a popular monthly business magazine serving the business community from Cape Cod, the Islands, Plymouth County and the South Shore of Massachusetts since 2004, has a new owner and Chief Executive Officer.

Dennis Port, MA resident and Worcester native Dale Shadbegian recently purchased the magazine from former owner Robert J. Viamari, and now serves as the magazine’s Chief Executive Officer.

Shadbegian is an entrepreneur with a strong marketing and business background. Most recently, he served as Chief Technical Officer and Advisor at 118GROUP, a Cape Cod web design/CEO firm which he founded in 2010.He recalls that he did have some publishing and editing experience in earlier years. Back in his high school days in the Worcester, MA area, he created and launched a magazine that focused on local musical bands. Later, during his college undergraduate days, he served as editor of an economics magazine. After earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems from Fitchburg State University, he worked in the field of web development and specialized in helping companies boost their visibility on search engines. He sees Cape & Plymouth Business as an ideal vehicle to help businesses seeking the right blend of marketing strategies to get in front of the right audiences.

“I’ve been a big fan of Cape & Plymouth Business for quite some time,” Shadbegian said, adding that when the opportunity to purchase the business was available, he jumped at the chance. He has retained the Cape & Plymouth Business team, with Laurel Hartman serving as VP/publisher and Carol Dumas serving as editor. “They are great,” he said, adding, “And I have seen the excellent work that they do helping to tell the story of so many businesses. It’s a privilege to work with these professionals, and we look forward to building on the great foundation that Bob Viamari and his whole team established.”

Shadbegian said that a focus of his will be further expanding the services that the magazine offers, including a number of online resources. They plan to host an ongoing webinar series, continue the magazine’s traditions of special events, and expand the marketing services that the magazine offers to its readers and viewers. “Having worked in the marketing industry for so many years, I understand the importance of how a business gets its message out through various channels,” he said. “We have worked to help companies get found on Google, boost their SEO, and communicate through digital channels. We see Cape & Plymouth Business as a great complement to these services. We will help businesses tell their stories and market their businesses to the widest possible audiences.”

He added, “During these unprecedented times, businesses are looking for ways to go forward. We are here to support the business community and we plan a number of events and activities that will help achieve that objective.”

Shadbegian also gives back to the community serving as a SCORE Resource Partner and eForAll Mentor.

About Cape & Plymouth Business

