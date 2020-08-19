SmartKlinic, a Bangalore Based Ingenious TeleHealth Company expands into Africa with Orange HealthCare in Ghana
SmartKlinic Logo
Mitish Chitnavis, CEO Health5C Wellness Solutions (P) LTD
Christopher Rockson, CEO Orange Healthcare Ghana
With the onset of the pandemic, telehealth has gone mainstream & Orange healthcare realized that The "Time Is Now" & partnered with Bangalore based SmartKlinic.
choosing the right partner was critical when many telehealth platforms are available but the easiest decision was when I learnt that Smart Klinic isn't done by just techies but also with medical pros.”BANGALORE, INDIA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartKlinic the telehealth and virtual medical consultation platform is launching across Ghana in partnership with Orange Healthcare.
— Christopher Rockson, CEO Orange Healthcare
Telehealth in Ghana is driven by foundations such as Novartis and others primarily focusing on supporting populations in rural and remote parts of the country.
With the onset of this pandemic, telehealth has gone mainstream and is no longer a nice-to-have service, rather a must-have. Orange healthcare have realized that “The Time Is Now” and partnered with Bangalore based SmartKlinic to launch the platform for everyone to use it and be safe during these most unprecedented times we are living in.
“Telehealth is bridging the gap between people, physicians and health systems, enabling everyone, especially symptomatic patients, to stay at home and communicate with physicians through virtual channels, helping to reduce the spread of the virus to mass populations and the medical staff on the frontlines,” said Dr. Abhijith Shetty, Chief Product Officer at SmartKlinic
Christopher Rockson, CEO Orange Healthcare stressed that choosing the right partner was critical in a time when so many telehealth platforms are available but the easiest decision for him was when he learnt that Smart Klinic is not just created by a bunch of techies but also had medical doctors sitting together to map out the pain points of the industry which makes this platform extremely functional for both Doctor and Patient.
Some of the SmartKlinic features listed below are way superior to presently available solutions but very convenient.
1. Telehealth, Video, Voice (Virtual Care at Home)
2. Population Health Management Module for Governments with an in-built patient master index (can be used by governments to track the health of its citizens)
3. Mental Health Management Platform (standalone or can be integrated)
4. Bluetooth Medical devices integration like SPO2, Blood Pressure, Total Cholesterol, Glucose Monitors and more can be customized to client needs.
5. A unique Remote Health Care Solution including a backup with all necessary diagnostic instruments can be customized to suit relevant needs
6. Complete consumer health management module, Patient EHR, Trackers, Knowledge bases, Activity trackers and more.
7. Doctors EMR, Appointment Management, Patient Scheduling and more.
8. Have prescriptions delivered at the pharmacy of your choice
9. Dietician / Nutritionist EMR - Diet Planning
10. Health Coach / Exercise Planning / Planner – A complete fitness standalone solution.
In addition to a Health Wallet which can be integrated either on the Visa / MasterCard network or even connected to the Insurance company of your choice.
Mitish, CEO of Health5C’s added that while it is unfortunate that people are losing lives and jobs in this pandemic. Telehealth has seen a major growth and adoption during this unprecedented time. We expect in the new normal that telehealth will be THE CHANNEL to consult. Doctors have also begun to astutely move towards the tele-consult platform and adoption is increasing rapidly. Number of consults have increased over last few months and we are experiencing a new flow of enquiries from Governments, Insurance companies and even Global Management firms to work with them and enable telehealth for their own networks. We are presently expanding along with our partners to obtain licenses and necessary permissions to launch across 5 different countries.
Telemedicine in Ghana is one of many examples that demonstrate the value of digital health in improving healthcare systems in developing countries. ICTs have the potential to address several of the health challenges facing developing countries by providing cost-effective solutions. quipped Christopher Rockson, CEO Orange Healthcare.
Health and Wellness in the Palm of your hand… A SMART KLINIC initiative!
About SmartKlinic: www.smartklinic.com
SmartKlinic offers an ingenious Telehealth Platform with Apps and Services for the Patient to Consult with the Healthcare Provider on a Monthly Subscription Model. Feel safe and Protected with our blockchain technology, which adds an extra layer of security to your health and personal data.
We offer a multi-faceted approach to changing the way Consumers/employees approach their health that includes developing a healthy workplace culture, forming trusted health advisor/ employee relationships and providing quality and cost-effective local care options is key to establishing long-term, sustainable reductions in medical costs.
SmartKlinic, a technology company devoted to helping people achieve their health and wellness goals, has implemented and tested innovative consumer engagement and activation strategies and worksite cultural changes that directly reflect the mission to help people live their lives to the fullest. SmartKlinic acts as a personal advocate to help them navigate a complex health care system using local market expertise that empowers them to access the best care with quality and cost in mind.
Dr. Abhijith Shetty
Health5C Wellness Solutions (P) Ltd
+91 88808 55551
email us here
Telemedicine - The Medical Futurist