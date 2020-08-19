Murray Top Fundraiser For Governor In Both Parties

Small Donations Fuel Campaign’s Momentum As She Outraises Carney

SEAFORD, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown attorney and the endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate, Julianne Murray, announces that her campaign raised in excess of $65,000 since she announced for Governor. Murray, a first time candidate raised more than Governor John Carney. This demonstrates that voters are responding to her message and are tired of the economic devastation the Carney Administration has brought upon the state with its lockdowns and policy of picking economic winners and losers. Murray attributed her fundraising to support from average Delawareans who believe, like she does, that the state must do better and that it is time for a change in state government. Most of Murray’s donations were small dollar donations from citizens who were motivated by her message and her determination to bring the fight to John Carney. This is yet another example of the momentum Murray has built for her campaign since entering the race in June. In July, she overwhelmingly won the endorsement of the Republican State Convention.

“Everywhere that I go, I hear from voters who believe like I do that Delaware can do better and share my vision for the state,” said Julianne Murray. “This campaign is being fueled by the voters with their donations - not by the special interests who are fueling John Carney and others. Voters want a Governor who will work and fight for their interests and not the special interests like John Carney does.

“The citizens of the state have seen the economic carnage and devastation that the state has suffered under John Carney,” continued Murray. “They know we cannot afford four more years of his indecision- decisions. They know we as a state can do better.

“Delaware wants a change and are tired of the same political games that have been played over the years,” concluded Murray. “This campaign has momentum as this fundraising report shows but most importantly it has ideas for a better Delaware.”

