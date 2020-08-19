Pinnacle Performance Company Launches Self-Guided Learning Journeys
Fully Immersive and Self-Guided Digital Learning ExperiencesCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Performance Company has launched a number of comprehensive, self-guided communication and leadership learning journeys. Housed and delivered within their proprietary platform, the Pinnacle Learning Vault™, these self-guided journeys allow learners to self-assess and develop their individual communication, leadership, and sales skills. This is delivered through a series of video lessons, application exercises, and diagnostics that can be designed as a post-training engagement and adoption tool. The journey can also act a standalone course that can be completed at your own pace.
This program is aimed to serve those in a variety of roles and stages within their careers. The journeys are customizable and easily accessorized and amplified with companion add-ons, including live virtual coaching and other instructor-led modules.
Co-Founder and CEO David Lewis states, “For decades, corporate training has lacked the necessary components of ongoing engagement and application. Our self-guided learning journeys facilitate engagement and maximize accountability to ensure the skills taught are actually adopted into the workplace, and the investment our clients make in their people more than pays for itself.”
Flexible learning programs such as these allow individuals and organizations to access Pinnacle’s award-winning methodology anywhere and any time, as they work to become better communicators with their colleagues, clients, and communities.
Co-Founder and COO G. Riley Mills says, “As the working world has rapidly transitioned to mostly virtual interactions, these new offerings really support the work-from-anywhere environment. Whether it's an individual who wants to learn at their own pace, or an entire office that wants to develop these skills, Pinnacle’s self-guided learning journeys promise to keep them engaged.”
Take your first step toward becoming an elite communicator today, and do it at your own pace.
For additional information, please visit www.pinper.com
Gerri Leon
Pinnacle Performance Company
+1 6192002659
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn