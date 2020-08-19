Social Distancing Marking Materials, Tape, Graphics Available from B2B Industrial Packaging

B2B Industrial Packaging offers social distancing marketing materials including tape and graphics to promote safety in today’s work environment.

Our packaging experts are here to provide clients with the guidance and solutions they need to confidently and successfully get everyone back to work.” — B2B Industrial Packaging VP of Sales and Marketing Pat Yonkus

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging offers a range of solutions that promote safety in today’s work environment. Among them are worker-friendly 3M solutions that facilitate social distancing and provide clear direction.

The following 3M products, offered through B2B Industrial Packaging, communicate approved walking arrangements and provide safe walking surfaces.

• 3M vinyl floor marking tapes clearly delineate everything from aisles, walkways and traffic lanes; to work cells, temporary storage, product inspection locations and caution areas.

• 3M Safety-Walk slip-resistant general purpose and conformable white tapes and treads mark lanes and helps reduce trip hazards. Safety-Walk can be customized with the organization’s own messaging.

• 3M Diamond Grade Conspicuity marking tape provides clarity in low light conditions and during power outages. These retro-reflective adhesive tapes allow people to better see objects or obstructions--promoting safe movement and facilitating easier identification of critical resources.

• 3M floor graphics direct guests, enhance social distancing and facilitate navigation both indoors and outdoors.

• 3M graphic films enable short-term, custom signage for displaying temporary business hours and other important information.

• Scotchgard surface protection films shield existing floor graphics and keep surfaces safe from hand sanitizer spills.

B2B Industrial Packaging Vice President of Sales and Marketing Pat Yonkus said, “We offer a number of COVID-relevant safety solutions in addition to these fantastic 3M products. Our packaging experts are here to provide clients with the guidance and solutions they need to confidently and successfully get everyone back to work.”

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Hayward, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

