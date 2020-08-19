Stonehill Ranked a Top Human Resources Consulting Firm by Clutch Ratings

Stonehill announced today that it has was selected as a Top HR Consulting Firm in a recent report published by Clutch.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that it has was selected as a Top HR Consulting Firm in a recent report published by Clutch. Stonehill raked as the 23rd leading HR consulting firm in the world. The report highlighted 46 HR consulting firms from across the globe.

Clutch is the leading rating and review platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Their Top HR Consulting Firms report vetted and ranked each firm using qualitative and quantitative data such as work quality, experience, market leadership, and client reviews. The finalists were ultimately chosen based on client feedback, experience, work quality, and market leadership.

Stonehill provides Human Resources Consulting within its People and Culture practice. It helps clients recognize exponential returns from investment in their most important asset – people. Stonehill’s innovative approach of combining Design Thinking with People Analytics has proven to be successful in designing, managing, and scaling high performance organizations.

Stonehill has experienced a recent increase in demand for its People and Culture offerings. The recent COVID pandemic has required organizations to shift from a centralized model to a remote workforce. Stonehill’s experience in Design Thinking and Analytics allows it to create solutions that are empathetic to employees needs and data driven using KPIs for accountability.

“Our People and Culture practice has experienced significant success,” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “Combining Design Thinking and Business Analytics has proven to provide clients with a significant competitive advantage.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

