Learn to Hunt program opens registration for virtual waterfowl hunting workshop

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a free virtual workshop to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook waterfowl to individuals who have little to no waterfowl hunting experience.

This virtual workshop consists of two separate online knowledge and skills building sessions with instructors that possess the experience to teach skills necessary to become efficient waterfowl hunters.

“For those interested in the challenge of waterfowl hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein or red meat, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting waterfowl such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, decoys and calling and how to field dress, clean and cook waterfowl.

The course is split into two sessions geared for participants 16 and older.  Those under 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well.  Space online will be limited so register right way to ensure your spot.  Course One will be held Sept. 3 and cover waterfowl habitat and identification, hunting regulations and calling techniques.   Course Two will be held Sept. 10 and cover hunting equipment, decoy spreads, cleaning and cooking.  Participants can sign up for either or both courses.  For more information and to begin the registration process please visit: 

Course 1 – Sept. 3 https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/161726

Course 2 - Sept 10 https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/161728

The program is provided through a partnership with Delta Waterfowl and the Iowa DNR. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.

