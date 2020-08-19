Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual Outdoor Cooking Series

The Iowa Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Program is hosting three outdoor cooking classes virtually where participants are encouraged to cook along with the instructors. Classes will be held Sept. 14, Oct. 5 and 19 and there is no fee to participate.

Workshops are geared toward adults but are open to everyone. Participants under 18 are welcome with an adult present.

Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. and last for about 90 minutes. Participants will receive an ingredient list ahead of each session and are encouraged to cook along with the instructors. The relaxed format will allow for participants to ask questions during the class.

The sessions will be led by Christina Roelofs, Naturalist for the Shelby County Conservation Board and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Shawnell Richter, and Lydia Goehring, both Dutch oven enthusiasts and BOW instructors. Participants will need to register for each class they plan to attend.

 

Beyond BOW Virtual Workshop - Smoke on the Water: An Introduction to Smoking Fish and Game from the banks of the Mississippi River 

A Beyond BOW virtual workshop will demonstrate how anyone can successfully smoke fish and game, even those with little to no experience smoking meat. The workshop will cover the equipment available along with tips and tricks to create some amazing flavors. Although this class is tailored towards the beginner, there will be information for all skill levels. 

