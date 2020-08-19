DNR reopening Banner and Olofson shooting ranges

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will begin a phased in reopening of the Banner and Olofson shooting ranges with new social distancing protocols customers will need to follow.

Customers will be asked to observe social distancing practices and hand washing/sanitizing procedures while on site. Additional measures have been added including sneeze guards, limiting the number of persons in the lobby and routine disinfecting/cleaning of high touch point areas throughout the day. Masks are not required but are highly encouraged when inside the range buildings during the check in and check out process.

Banner Range reopened Aug. 17 with a reduced hours schedule for the next two weeks. Banner Range will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 18, 21, 24, 25 and 28. It will return to normal operations on Aug. 31. More information is available at www.iowadnr.gov/banner

Olofson Range will reopen with a reduced hours schedule for the next two weeks starting Aug. 19. Olofson Range will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. It will return to normal operations on Sept. 2. More information is available at www.iowadnr.gov/olofson

The DNR is looking to potentially open the range outside of normal hours for a few nights in September where hunters could come to sight in their firearms. Those dates and times will likely be available in early September either online or by calling the range directly.

Hunter education classes and field days will resume at Olofson starting in September. Dates and times for the classes is available at https://register-ed.com/ programs/iowa.