DNR project targets grassland invaders

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be conducting an aerial spraying project targeting invasive cottonwood and willow trees that are encroaching on grasslands at 15 wildlife management areas.

Chichaqua (Fatland)

Osborn, Asche and Maifield areas

Big Wall Lake

Buffalo Center, Good Neighbors (Woodley), Good Neighbors (Mountain South) and Good Neighbors (Halvorsen)

Burr Oak, Eagle Lake and Tuttle Lake

Seneca Access

Ocheydan

Colo Boggs

“The purpose of this project is to open the grasslands back up, said Ryan Harr, with Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Using a helicopter is a cost-efficient way to cover a lot of acres in a short amount of time. The helicopter can knock out an area in around an hour that would take us 3-4 days on a tractor.”

Areas where the spraying will occur will have had signs placed in the parking lot for two weeks alerting visitors to the project. On the day of the application, a “Wildlife Area Closed” sign will be posted and re-entry is not advised until “Wildlife Area Closed” signs have been removed. This is the third year of the project.