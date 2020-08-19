Hickory Grove Lake treatment complete

COLO - Hickory Grove Lake has reopened after rotenone treatment by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on August 4 to remove the remaining fish population. Several injurious fish species, such as common carp, grass carp and black bullhead, were reducing water clarity, destroying aquatic plants, and preventing the fishery at Hickory Grove Lake from reaching its full potential.

Use restrictions and signage have been removed. For more information about Hickory Grove Lake fisheries improvements, the rotenone treatment, and next steps, visit www.storycountyiowa.gov/1375/ Hickory-Grove-Lake-Restoration

The DNR rotenone treatments in Iowa are regulated by a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. Rotenone has been approved for fisheries management by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).