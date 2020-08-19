Intercept Music, Subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, Distributes Latest Release by Producer Mr. Green Featuring Redman

Cover of new collaboration track "Hip Hop 2020" by Mr. Green feat. Redman

LOS ANGELES, CALIF., UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intercept Music, Inc. (“Intercept”), wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, (“Sanwire” or “the Company”) (OTC: SNWR) announced that it has entered into an agreement with DJ-producer Mr. Green to distribute his latest track, “Hip Hop 2020” featuring legendary rapper Redman. the track releases today.

A hip hop producer for more than a decade, Mr. Green is an internationally renowned, independent artist who has produced tracks for and collaborated with such superstars as Snoop Dogg, DJ Kool Herc, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Talib Kweli, Vinnie Paz and Jedi Mind Tricks, and many more. His signature sound blends classic 1990s hip hop grooves with rock, jazz, ambient and many other styles. Among his critical acclaim, ABC News called his album “Unpredictable” with Malik B of the Roots as “succinct and excellent… imaginative and quite remarkable.” Mr. Green has produced more than a dozen solo and collaboration albums, including the “Classic Beats” series, most of which have sold out worldwide.

Intercept Music’s distribution services are an important part of the company’s comprehensive marketing and promotional services, which are dedicated to helping independent artists to successfully manage their own careers. Intercept’s distribution platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. The distribution network also includes physical CDs and vinyl, sold through retail giants including Amazon, Target, WalMart and more.

Intercept’s Emerging Artist and Intercept Plus plans also include powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model. For select artists, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

“Our distribution services are second to none, and we have the strength and the network for a legitimate power of the hip hop world like Mr. Green,” said President Tod Turner of Intercept. “He’s an artist who is already running his own show, so we take very seriously our responsibility to distribute his latest release and maximize his revenue opportunities. We look forward to doing great things together.”

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept’s online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept’s options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com, casper.casparian@interceptmusic.com, or (424) 835-0833.

