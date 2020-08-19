Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Qingdao ranks first in a comprehensive evaluation of 5G networks among major Chinese cities

Qingdao

Qingdao stands at the forefront of 5G network construction scale and quality in China

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qingdao was ranked first among the top 10 outstanding cities in China Mobile 5G networks, marking that Qingdao stands at the forefront of 5G network construction scale and quality in China, according to the results of comprehensive assessment of 5G network in key Chinese cities released recently by the China Mobile.

According to comprehensive scoring of 5G network construction scale and quality, the top 10 outstanding Chinese cities in 5G network are in sequence Qingdao, Zhengzhou, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Suzhou, Nanning, Shenzhen and Dalian.

By the end of this July, Qingdao China Mobile has cumulatively built up and started using 5,716 base stations and taken the lead to achieve full continuous coverage of elite network in the urban area. Qingdao China Mobile, which also adopted novel technologies including big data, artificial intelligence and industrial internet, has established strategic cooperation with Haier, Hisense, Qingdao Port of Shandong Port Group, Laixi Gold Mine of Shandong Gold Group and Qingdao Bank and aims to set up demonstration application scenarios encompassing 5G intelligent manufacturing, 5G+8K ultra high-definition video, 5G smart port, 5G smart mine and 5G smart bank.

Allegedly, Qingdao China Mobile is expediting the construction of the second phase of China Mobile (Shandong Qingdao) Data Center. With a construction scale of 75,000 square meters, the project will add over 12,500 new standardized racks and inject new impetus to social and economic development of Qingdao.

