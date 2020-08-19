VSP Royalton Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202657

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2020 at 2246

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 107 and VT 14 in South Royalton

VIOLATION: Driving Under The Influence

ACCUSED: James Lumbra

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/18/2020 at 2246, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for a moving violation at the junction of VT Route 107 and VT Route 14 in South Royalton. After further investigation it was determined James Lumbra was driving under the influence. Lumbra was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on October 20th, 2020 at 1:30PM to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2020 at 1:30PM

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.