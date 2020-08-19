Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,841 in the last 365 days.

VSP Royalton Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B202657

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                              

STATION: VSP Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2020 at 2246

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 107 and VT 14 in South Royalton

VIOLATION: Driving Under The Influence

 

ACCUSED: James Lumbra                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/18/2020 at 2246, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for a moving violation at the junction of VT Route 107 and VT Route 14 in South Royalton. After further investigation it was determined James Lumbra was driving under the influence. Lumbra was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on October 20th, 2020 at 1:30PM to answer to the charge.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2020 at 1:30PM           

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

VSP Royalton Barracks / DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.