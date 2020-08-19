VSP Royalton Barracks / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202657
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/18/2020 at 2246
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 107 and VT 14 in South Royalton
VIOLATION: Driving Under The Influence
ACCUSED: James Lumbra
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/18/2020 at 2246, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for a moving violation at the junction of VT Route 107 and VT Route 14 in South Royalton. After further investigation it was determined James Lumbra was driving under the influence. Lumbra was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on October 20th, 2020 at 1:30PM to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2020 at 1:30PM
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.