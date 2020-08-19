Williston Barracks/ DUI-D #1
CASE#: 20A103520
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/18/2020 2045 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15 & Old Route 15, Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
ACCUSED: Walter Phillips
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/18/2020 at approximately 2045 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations. The operator, Walter Phillips (20) of Waterville, displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Phillips under the influence of drugs. He was placed under arrest and later released with a citation to appear before Lamoille Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.