Williston Barracks/ DUI-D #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103520

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/18/2020 2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15 & Old Route 15, Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

ACCUSED: Walter Phillips

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/18/2020 at approximately 2045 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations. The operator, Walter Phillips (20) of Waterville, displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Phillips under the influence of drugs. He was placed under arrest and later released with a citation to appear before Lamoille Criminal Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.