UPDATE #1 RE: Road Closure Worcester
THE ROADWAY HAS BEEN OPEN BEEN REOPENED AT THIS TIME.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police Middlesex
802-229-9191
News Release – Highway Closure
The road is closed until further notification in the town of Worcester at Worcester Village Rd (VT RT 12) and Downs rd due to a motor vehicle crash.