UPDATE #1 RE: Road Closure Worcester

THE ROADWAY HAS BEEN OPEN BEEN REOPENED AT THIS TIME. 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Middlesex

802-229-9191

 

 

News Release – Highway Closure

 

 

 

The road is closed until further notification in the town of Worcester at Worcester Village Rd (VT RT 12) and Downs rd due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

 

