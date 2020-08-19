UPDATE #1 RE: Road Closure Worcester

THE ROADWAY HAS BEEN OPEN BEEN REOPENED AT THIS TIME.

From: Hanley, Elaine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 12:17 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure Worcester

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.