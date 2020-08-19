DJ CELESTE DEBUTS HER MOUNTAIN RAVEBOW VR CONCERT ON WAVE XR

DJ CELESTE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ CELESTE, explodes off the San Francisco DJ scene to new heights in her latest experience DJ CELESTE presents GRAVITY WAVES an immersive VR performance Thursday, August 20 8:00 - 9:30pm PST.

As part of the VR DJ scene in San Francisco, DJ Celeste was one of the first to incorporate motion captured live performance with accompanists. Sought after by Skybar L.A., Apple, Google, GAP, VIRGIN, BACARDI, and W Hotels. DJ Celeste has played the Bottle Rock, Outside Land and Serenity Festivals. DJ CELESTE is a well known member of the BRCvr community. She’s signed to be part of the virtual BURNING MAN https://burningman.org/culture/virtual-brc-2020/

As a producer, multi-instrumentalist, VR Artist and sonic explorer, DJ Celeste has helped build the emerging VR DJ world by tapping the most current tech for 3D design and working on one of the leading vr nightclub platforms; WaveXR She created nightclub experiences on TribeXR paving the way for large scale sponsored experiences by Tik Tok and other social platforms who featured artist such as The Weeknd, John Legend and Galantis. DJ Celeste is excited that these artists are “going VR, sometimes a big name can really change things.”

DJ CELESTE’S latest release, MANTA DIVE will be available to stream on all digital retailers worldwide Sept. 10th. DJ CELESTE brings her new music and visuals into a 21st century music experience with a lush, art-forward, chill-downtempo sound inspired by a scuba dive.

