Top Civility Humanitarian Award Named After Sir Clyde Rivers

Greatness University, a UK based institution has inducted the Sir Clyde Rivers Presidential Greatness Award in its culture of honor and curriculum.
Greatness University, a UK based institution and first ever establishment to research and document greatness has inducted the Sir Clyde Rivers Presidential Greatness Award in its culture of honour and curriculum. This happened on the first ever World Greatness Day on 15th August 2020. According to Founding Chancellor and Creator of the World Greatness Awards, Professor Patrick Businge, the Sir Clyde Rivers Presidential Award will be given per year to someone who has been a civility humanirian, birthed a nation, system, foundation or ideology and led it greatness.
— Professor Patrick Businge
Speaking from the Glorious Luton Hoo Hotel in the outskirts of London and addressing over 2000 viewers from all the 6 continents, Professor Patrick Businge said, “We at greatness university are excited to create this award in honour of the world changing work Sir Clyde Rivers has done to change nations.”
The launch of this award took place on 15th August 2020 at the occasion when Greatness University celebrated the first ever World Greatness Day and hosted its first ever virtual World Greatness Awards to honour civility humanitarians: people who help people, value the people they help and empower them to empower others. Created together with his wife Professor Julian Businge, the World Greatness Awards are now like the OSCARS for the World's Greatest Civility Humanitarians' which are given to modern day heroes, role models and living saints.
Speaking from his office in California due to the inability to travel because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Sir Clyde Rivers appreciated the honour and said, “I don’t take this award lightly. It is an honour anytime someone recognises you and to have a Presidential Award at Greatness University in my name to give out to the top people of the world that’s truly an honour.” I am humbled and thank you for this kind gesture.
It is in the Mansion House on the rainy afternoon where, in 1947 Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had their honey moon and on 26th June 1948, the wartime British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill addressed over 110,000 people and thanked them for their support during the Second World War; was the location where Greatness University launched the Sir Clyde Rivers Presidential Award and appreciated his work of brining the message of civility to the world.
Preceding the event was the induction of over 70 people from 6 continents into the World Book of Greatness 2020 and it too broadcast from the Glorious Luton Hoo Hotel: a very popular location in the UK and has been used by film makers for films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Enigma, Eyes Wide Shut, Inspector Morse, Nicholas Nickleby, Vanity Fair, Bleak House and now the home for the World Greatness Awards. Also called ‘The Guinness Book of Records for Greatness’, The World Book of Greatness is a yearly almanac which documents the World’s Greatest Civility Humanitarians of all times such royals, entrepreneurs, authors, models, artists, educators, and many others. Professor Patrick Businge congratulated the recipients of his greatness award for being recognized whilst they are still alive, for more often, people's greatness is celebrated when they are dead. He went on to say that people need to live their greatness every day and it is ok to be great.
I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations.
We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world Founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers.
Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility CountsInitiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards.
Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives. In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD. Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.
Others Leaders that have received awards from I Change Nations Include:
President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.
First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an
ever-present battle for the health of their people.
Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:
Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.
President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:
Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his
country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to
bring a better life to the people of her country.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:
Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.
First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:
Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as
bringing AIDS awareness programs.
Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:
Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.
Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:
Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.
Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:
Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.
For more information about I Change Nations. the World Civility Award as well as the work that
Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org
