Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,835 in the last 365 days.

Lane closure for US-2 work near Epoufette starts next week

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

August 18, 2020 -- Traffic patterns will change beginning Monday, Aug. 24, at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) US-2 relocation project near Epoufette.

Starting next Monday, on the west side of the project in Epoufette, the contractor will begin constructing the tie-in point between the old and new highway alignments. Traffic at this location will be reduced to one alternating lane with a temporary traffic signal. Motorists should expect brief delays.

This work is expected to take approximately four weeks. Once it is completed, construction will continue at the tie-in points on the eastern end of the project, near the Heath M. Robinson Memorial Cut River Bridge. Traffic will be reduced to one alternating lane at this location using a temporary signal. This phase of the project is expected to last an additional four weeks.

MDOT is investing about $3.2 million to relocate 1.4 miles of US-2 from Prater Boulevard to just west of the Cut River Bridge in Mackinac County, moving the roadway up to 350 feet north, away from the Lake Michigan shoreline. Due to sinkholes related to the area's geography, the roadway is settling. The project was planned for 2021 but was rescheduled to 2020 when evidence showed accelerated movement of the existing slope and pavement. More information is available on the project webpage.

Relocation of US-2 will ensure that safety and mobility are maintained for this important Upper Peninsula corridor.

You just read:

Lane closure for US-2 work near Epoufette starts next week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.