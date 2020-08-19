Unreal Deli's Recently Certified Vegan Corned Beef Sandwich Now Available at Veggie Grill Locations Nationwide

“Every ingredient is proudly pronounceable, unprocessed and made with love,” says Mrs. Jenny Goldfarb, Unreal Deli Founder

Unreal Deli BeVeg Certified

Shark Tank sensation Unreal Deli Certifies Vegan

Shark Tank sensation -- Unreal Deli -- announces -- BeVeg Certified Vegan -- corned beef sandwiches are now available at Veggie Grill locations nationwide.

Unreal Deli now has Vegan certification from BeVeg to make it super clear for all to know that the finest deli meats are also certified 100% plant-based and cruelty-free!”
— Mrs. Jenny Goldfarb, Unreal Deli Founder
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shark Tank sensation Unreal Deli, the producer of the first plant-based corned beef officially announces that on August 19th, their Unreal vegan deli sandwich, certified vegan by BeVeg, will be available in Veggie Grill locations nationwide. The world's finest deli meat certified vegan with the world's first accredited vegan standard in anticipation of the national roll out.

“Unreal Deli wanted Vegan certification from BeVeg because we wanted to make it super clear for all to know that the finest deli meats are also certified 100% plant-based and cruelty free! This means more transparency and openness in our ingredients and manufacturing practices and easier for folks to identify us as such,” says founder Mrs. Jenny Goldfarb. “We are thrilled to have our new vegan certification badge of approval by BeVeg, the only ISO accredited vegan trademark.”

After a review of Unreal Deli’s production practices and ingredients, their flavorful and spice-filled vegan corned beef passed the extensive and internationally accredited BeVeg vegan certification process. This protein-packed meat alternative uses local organic beets, chickpeas, and tomatoes, to give it it’s meaty taste and look. “Every ingredient is proudly pronounceable, unprocessed and made with love,” says Goldfarb.

After growing up with her great grandfather owning multiple New York delis, Goldfarb wanted to create a plant-based corned beef that could be “mistaken for the real thing.” “The taste of NY deli meat has always been in my blood, but when I took on a more vegetarian/vegan lifestyle, it was my mission to create an equally tasty alternative” says Goldfarb. After convincing those around her of just how special her product was, she was invited to be on Shark Tank. It wasn’t long after that, that Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli became a Shark Tank sensation that Mark Cuban latched onto.

Unreal Deli is home to the world’s finest deli meat. These Unreal Deli meats can be found across the US in delis, sub shops, sandwich retailers, franchises, grocery stores and can be ordered right to your door at unrealdeli.com. The newest packaging will carry the vegan certified BeVeg global trademark and can be seen in Whole Foods, Quiznos, Veggie Grills, as well as other delis and grocery stores nationwide.

Mrs. Jenny Goldfarb, Unreal Deli @The Laws THAT Matter

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

