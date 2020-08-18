Public Service Commission Stays Blue Granite Rate Increases

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Public Service Commission (PSC) ordered to stay Blue Granite Water Company’s proposed rate increase. The vote came during a special meeting called to address the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) request for clarification letter sent on August 7, 2020.

After an April 2020 PSC order dampened Blue Granite’s rate increase requests, Blue Granite appealed the decision. The company planned to implement rate increases under a bond on September 1, 2020 . Earlier this month, SCDCA submitted a letter to the PSC requesting clarification on the status of the bond request and the company’s ability to charge consumers the announced rates. “…based on the Commission’s actions to date, the Department is uncertain if Blue Granite is permitted to charge the new rates…” reads the letter from Consumer Advocate and SCDCA Administrator Carri Grube Lybarker and Assistant Consumer Advocate Roger Hall.

The letter further details the Department’s concerns should Blue Granite be allowed to increase rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. As “South Carolina residents continue to face significant unemployment and decreased financial security” the Department is “hopeful creative options to prevent additional burden, or otherwise lessen the impact, can be reached.”

The Department looks forward to representing the consumer interest in front of the PSC during oral arguments in this matter. The full letter from SCDCA is available here. The full order from the PSC is available here.

About SCDCA

