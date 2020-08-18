Westminster Barrack / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103839

TROOPER: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2020 at 2:04 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vernon, VT

VIOLATION: Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence

ACCUSED: Edward Cutlet

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/18/2020 at approximately 1404 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle parked on the train tracks on Vermont Route 142, intersecting Governor Hunt Road in the Town of Vernon, Windham County. The operator, Edward Cutlet, 76, appeared to be sleeping. Subsequent investigation revealed Cutlet was operating a motor vehicle impaired. Cutlet was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. Cutlet was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 09/15/2020 at 1:30 PM for the charge of the suspicion of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020 at 1:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: NO

MUG SHOT: Attached