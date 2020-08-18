Westminster Barrack / DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103839
TROOPER: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/18/2020 at 2:04 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vernon, VT
VIOLATION: Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence
ACCUSED: Edward Cutlet
AGE: 76
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/18/2020 at approximately 1404 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle parked on the train tracks on Vermont Route 142, intersecting Governor Hunt Road in the Town of Vernon, Windham County. The operator, Edward Cutlet, 76, appeared to be sleeping. Subsequent investigation revealed Cutlet was operating a motor vehicle impaired. Cutlet was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. Cutlet was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 09/15/2020 at 1:30 PM for the charge of the suspicion of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020 at 1:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED: NO
MUG SHOT: Attached