8/18/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis Speaks to the Pensacola Rotary Club PENSACOLA, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis held a video conference with the Pensacola Rotary Club to give insight on issues including COVID-19 response and recovery and the state of Florida’s fiscal health and economy. CFO Patronis served on the Executive Committee of Governor Ron DeSantis’s Re-Open Florida Task Force.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Today, I joined the Pensacola Rotary Club to discuss vital economic issues impacting Florida families and the Panhandle business community. As we all work together to safely re-open Florida in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vital that we listen closely to our local civic and business leaders to better understand their needs during these challenging times. As a former small business-owner myself, I discussed the importance of supporting Florida’s small businesses and my efforts to ensure they have the tools they need to be successful. Thank you to the team at the Pensacola Rotary Club for working together to help us build a better, stronger Florida.”

